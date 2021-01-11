Dal Lake freezes as mercury plummets in Jammu and Kashmir

By ANI

SRINAGAR: As heavy snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, temperatures across the state plummeted to zero degrees Celsius, leading to the freezing of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature and the maximum temperature will be around zero to six degrees Celsius for Monday.

The locals residents of the valley said tourists visiting here are witnessing cold weather and a cold wave.

"We are used to of this cold weather but tourists coming here are not. They are witnessing severe cold weather and a cold wave," a local resident told ANI.

The Dal Lake is a world-famous water body which attracts a large number of tourists from across the world every year.