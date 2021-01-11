Govt teacher dies after being found with hands, legs tied in Jaipur: Police

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 55-year-old woman, who was a relative of a Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officer, died at a hospital after being found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police said.

Vigya Devi (55) was the sister of an RAS officer posted as a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Jaipur. She was a government teacher and posted in Jaipur collectorate on deputation.

“The matter came to light when her relatives reached the house in the morning. She was lying unconscious. Her hands and legs were tied. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she died,” police said.

Additional DCP Avanish Kumar said the woman was a widow and her son lives in Bhopal.

“Prima facie, it does not appear to be a case of loot as all valuables were safe in the house. CCTV footage installed in the area is being examined to ascertain who entered her house in the morning,” he said.