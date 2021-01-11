STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number of fresh COVID-19 fatalities below 170 in India after 229 days

The number of daily new fatalities has also declined substantially in the country. On Monday, less than 170 such deaths were recorded after 229 days, the ministry said.

Ten states and Union territories have accounted for 78.56 per cent of the new recoveries. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A declining number of fresh COVID-19 cases and a high rate of recovery have resulted in a continuous fall in the country's active caseload, which accounts for only 2.13 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said on Monday.

The number of daily new fatalities has also declined substantially in the country. On Monday, less than 170 such deaths were recorded after 229 days, the ministry said.

"Declining new cases and high rate of recovery have in tandem resulted in continuous fall in the country''s active caseload on a sustained basis," the ministry said.

India's total active caseload has fallen to 2.25 lakh, which accounts for just 2.13 per cent of the total number of coronavirus cases in the country.

A total of 16,959 COVID-19 patients have recovered in a span of 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 809 from the active caseload, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases in the country stands at 1,00,92,909.

"The gap between recoveries and active cases, that is steadily increasing, is nearing 99 lakh and presently stands at 98,70,383," the ministry said.

"The national COVID-19 recovery rate has also improved to 96.43 per cent as on date. This is amongst the highest the world over," it highlighted.

Ten states and Union territories have accounted for 78.56 per cent of the new recoveries.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of 4,659 single-day recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (2,302) and Chhattisgarh (962).

The ministry said 80.25 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in nine states and Union territories.

Kerala has also reported the highest number of 4,545 fresh cases, followed by Maharashtra (3,558).

A total of 161 case fatalities were reported in the country in a span of 24 hours.

Six states and Union territories have accounted for 69.57 per cent of the fresh deaths.

Maharashtra (34) saw the maximum number of casualties, followed by Kerala (23) and West Bengal (19). 

