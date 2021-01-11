Runaway Bengal woman reunited with kin by Maharashtra police

By PTI

THANE: A 27-year-old woman, who ran away from her home in West Bengal following some differences with her family members, has been reunited with her parents by police here in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

A police patrol team spotted the woman loitering at Vashi railway station in Navi Mumbai on December 26, 2020.

When enquired, the woman told the police that she had left her home in North 24 Parganas district and was living at the Vashi railway station since three-four days, senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said.

The woman requested the police to arrange a temporary accommodation for her, he said.

She was then taken to the women's cell of the police station where she was provided food and temporary shelter.

The next day, the police lodged her at a care centre and contacted her relatives, the official said.

The care centre's trustee also got in touch with the woman's relatives and came to know that she had abruptly left her home on account of some differences with her family members, he said.

Her relatives had also lodged a missing person's complaint at Barasat police station.

After the Vashi police contacted her parents, they arrived in Navi Mumbai and the woman was handed over to them on Sunday, the official said.

"The police went the extra mile to ensure the woman's safety. We are happy the police could do their bit for the society," he said.