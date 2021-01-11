STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sikkim assembly adopts resolution for granting Scheduled Tribe status to 11 communities

Speaking at the one-day assembly session, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said it is a long-standing demand of the 11 communities to be granted ST status.

Published: 11th January 2021 09:18 PM

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GANGTOK: The Sikkim assembly on Monday adopted a resolution for granting Scheduled Tribe status to 11 left-out communities of the state.

The resolution will now be forwarded to the Centre for approval.

The assembly passed the Sikkim Panchayat (Amendment) Bill and the Sikkim Industries Licensing (Amendment) Bill.

The House also passed the second supplementary demands of Rs 503.47 crore for 2020-21 fiscal by a voice vote.

It also passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill for the second supplementary demands.

Governor Ganga Prasad, while addressing the House, said that the prevailing challenges related to the COVID-19 outbreak will not be allowed to derail the state government's resolve to bring all-round development of the state.

Deputy Speaker Sangay Lepcha adjourned the House sine die at the end of the proceedings.

Media was barred from covering the day-long assembly session due to the pandemic situation.

