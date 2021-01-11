Six injured in Assam as 70-year-old opens fire

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A 70-year-old Assam man fired indiscriminately from his licenced shotgun, injuring six people, including a woman on Monday. The incident was reported from Goalpara town.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital and later, three of them were referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The accused, Animesh Chandra Roy alias Madhu, was arrested by the police.

The incident occurred when one Debo Nath, a former municipal councilor, arrived outside Roy’s multi-storied residence along with a few others and allegedly abused the septuagenarian.

This enraged the old man so much that he soon started firing indiscriminately at the street from his building, injuring the six people including Nath’s three companions.

The police seized the weapon and carried out a probe. They suspect personal enmity as the reason behind the incident.

