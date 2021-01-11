Three-day nationwide polio immunisation drive to begin Jan 17 postponed indefinitely 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The national pulse polio immunisation drive scheduled from January 17 has been postponed until further notice due to unforeseen activities, the Union Health Ministry told States on Saturday.

The decision was taken in the wake of the Union government announcing that the Covid-19 vaccination programme will be conducted from January 16.

On January 8, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that though India eradicated polio 10 years ago, its population remains at risk since two neighbouring countries still have the poliomyelitis-P1 strain, and hence it was decided to conduct a national immunisation drive from January 17.