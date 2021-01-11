STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uddhav visits Bhandara, assures action over death of children in deadly fire

Chief minister Uddhav Thackery visited Bhandara on Sunday and met the parents of the children killed in the fire accident at the District General Hospital.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Chief minister Uddhav Thackery visited Bhandara on Sunday and met the parents of the children killed in the fire accident at the District General Hospital.

Expressing his grief, Thackeray assured the parents that a throrough probe into the incident would be launched and and the guilty would be brought to book.

“We have set up the expert’s doctor team to probe this fire incident. Besides, director of Maharashtra fire service Prabhat Rahangdale’s help will be also taken to investigate all angles. No one will be spared and the stern action will be taken,” Thackeray said in Bhandara.

Opposition leaders raised the pitch for swift action.

“When the fire broke out, no one from the hospital was present displaying the indifference of the hospital authorities. There are many questions needing answers. Whey were no hospital officials present at the spot?” Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council asked.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded the charges of culpable homicide be invoked against the people responsible for the deaths of ten innocent infants.

