Army will stand its ground at LAC as long as needed: General Naravane

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Army will stay put at the standoff deployment points in the Eastern Ladakh as long as needed against the Chinese PLA, General MM Naravane said on Tuesday.

General Naravane said, “If talks prolong, so be it. We are prepared to stand our ground, where we are, for as long as needed to achieve our national goals, the Army Chief said while addressing the media on the eve of the Army Day.

The General pointed to the rising cooperation between China and Pakistan and the threat it posed. But the Army is prepared to deal with any eventualities, he said.

The situation in Ladakh has not changed, said the Army chief. The Chinese have spruced up their infrastructure in the Eastern Sector where there is no standoff but there are friction points.

“Situation is same in eastern Ladakh. We are keeping vigil on the entire northern border. No eyeball to eyeball deployment in eastern and central sectors but there are friction points. "Rebalancing as per threat perception is carried out. Rebalancing to the Northern border was required and it has taken place.

The Army chief said PLA troops have moved from their depth areas. However, we should not read much into it.

“Training areas have been vacated by China in-depth areas which lie at a distance ranging between 500-1,500 km from the border. No decrease of strength on either side on friction areas has taken place.”

Troops of India and China have been engaged in an eight-month-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

In order to resolve the issue, there have been eight rounds of military talks and several rounds of diplomatic talks. However, things have not changed much.

“There is no doubt that a collusive threat exists. Very much manifesting itself on the ground. There is indeed an increase in cooperation between China and Pakistan in both military and non-military areas. Two front threat is very much for which we have to be prepared.” said the Army chief.

He added, “Pakistan and China together form a potential threat which cannot be wished away.”

Indian Army is fully prepared for any eventuality. “We are ready to meet any eventuality; our operational preparedness is of a very high order,” he said.