STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam Congress leader petitions NHRC over 'injustice' to families facing eviction from sanctuary

In a letter to the Commission, Saikia said the government was seeking to evict the families by going back on its promises that they would be suitably rehabilitated

Published: 12th January 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (C) (Photo/Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As some 1,300 families, settled at a wildlife sanctuary before it was declared so, are facing eviction, Assam Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia has petitioned the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging gross injustice being done to these people from ST and OBC communities.

In a letter to the Commission, Saikia said the government was seeking to evict the families by going back on its promises that they would be suitably rehabilitated.

They have been settled at the Laika-Dadhia area of Dibru-Saikhowa Wildlife Sanctuary in Tinsukia district after the great earthquake of 1950. Angry over the government’s move, they have been staging a protest from a makeshift camp outside the District Magistrate’s office for the past fortnight.

“Three protesters, including a pregnant lady and her unborn child, have died because they were unable to bear the chill of winter in the makeshift camp. Many other protesters are suffering from fever, nose-bleed etc,” Saikia wrote to the NHRC.

Based on a report that he claimed he acquired from the DM’s office, he said the families in question have been living in Laika-Dadhia since the 1950s long before the area was notified as a wildlife sanctuary.

The Congress leader also drew the Commission’s attention to the government’s move to evict people belonging to ST and OBC communities from Mikir Bamuni Grant in Nagaon district to hand over the land to a private solar power company. He said the affected families have been cultivating the land there as “ryots” since 1981.

He alleged the land was being handed over without any proper notification to the affected families.

“Many of them were given only one day’s notice to file their objections, if any. The simple ryots do not possess any documents, such as record of rights, regarding the land they and their forefathers have been tilling for almost four decades. However, the Assam (Temporarily Settled Areas) Tenancy Act, 1971 provides for bestowing of ownership rights on ryots who cultivate a specific plot of land for three years in succession,” Saikia wrote.

He claimed the land allocation was being done on the basis of a false claim that it is uncultivated.

“A farmer was killed by wild elephants in the area in 2018 and the government paid compensation to the family but the report submitted by local officials concealed the fact that the area is an elephant corridor in an obvious ploy to facilitate the land allocation,” Saikia said.

He alleged the “arbitrary” and hasty action of the government violated the legal land rights of the ryots. The affected people are protesting against this injustice, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears, he further wrote in his letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Debabrata Saikia NHRC Assam
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp