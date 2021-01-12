STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: As first consignment of vaccine reaches Delhi, India records lowest tally in seven months 

The death toll increased to 1,51,327 with 167 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 12th January 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Children wearing masks head to their school near Ramakrishna Ashram in Bengaluru on Thursday | Shriram BN

By PTI

NEW DELHI India recorded 12,584 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in around seven months, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 1,04,79,179, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,51,327 with 167 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,11,294 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.49 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.

There are 2,16,558 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.07 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

ALSO READ | First COVID-19 vaccine consignment reaches Delhi from Pune

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 18,26,52,887 samples have been tested up to January 11 with 8,97,056 samples being tested on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus India Coronavirus covid deaths
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp