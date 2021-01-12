STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Decision not to print copies of Union Budget is cheap theatre, says Manish Tewari

Published: 12th January 2021 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday lashed out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the decision not to print copies of the Union Budget is cheap theatre.

"Decision not to print copies Union Budget is cheap theatre. COVID-19 count stands at 10.5 million cases-11.57% of cases worldwide, social distancing is non existent, mask wearing is the exception not the norm what will this tokenism achieve Nirmala Sitharaman?" Tewari tweeted.

According to sources, for the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year in the view of COVID-19.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry has decided not to print copies of the Budget 2021. The Budget will be typed and available for all as a soft copy, online," sources said.

India's coronavirus tally reached 1,04,66,595 including 2,22,526 active cases and 10,092,909 recoveries.The cumulative death toll climbed to 1,51,160.

On January 5, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi while announcing the dates for the budget session said that the government's intention is to complete the session without any curtailment.He that the first phase of the budget session will begin on January 29 and conclude on February 15.

"In the first half of the budget session, the President's address will be delivered on January 29 along with the discussion on it. The budget will be presented on February 1. If there are any emergency bills or ordinances to bring, we will prefer to do that in the first phase. Bills that need to be taken will be taken. There will be question and zero-hour as well and the rest will be at the discretion of the Speaker," Joshi said.

The minister said the second phase of the budget session will be from March 8 to April 8."In that phase, we would discuss grants and finance bill too will be discussed. The session, hopefully, will be longer. Last time we planned the session to be a little longer but due to pandemic and members of opposition too requested curtailment of the session, we could not run it fully. This time it will be like it used to be. This is our intention," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Tewari Union budget Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp