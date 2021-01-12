STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India-Bangladesh agree to enhance fight against global terrorist groups

India and Bangladesh agreed to enhance their work jointly against terrorist entities including global terrorist groups, as well as other fugitives, wherever they are present and active.

Published: 12th January 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh on Tuesday agreed to enhance fight against terrorist entities, including global terrorist groups as well as other fugitives, wherever they are present and active.

The first delegation-level virtual police chiefs' dialogue between India and Bangladesh also agreed to establish designated 'nodal points' for timely and effective handling and response to existing as well as emerging security and counter-terrorism challenges.

India and Bangladesh agreed to enhance their work jointly against terrorist entities including global terrorist groups, as well as other fugitives, wherever they are present and active, an official statement said.

Both sides reiterated the need for sharing of real time intelligence and feedback through the designated 'nodal points', while appreciating each other's ongoing action against insurgent groups operating in the region.

The scope of enhanced coordination to combat trans-border criminal activities, including smuggling of drugs, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), arms and ammunition and human trafficking was also discussed, the statement said.

While discussing ongoing bilateral cooperation, issues of mutual concern and the way forward, it was decided to further strengthen the relationship of the police forces of the two countries.

In view of the limitations imposed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually and in a shorter format.

Both sides, however, emphasised the importance of this new high level mechanism as the dialogue concluded with assurances of greater cooperation on both the sides to address all security challenges in future.

   The institution of police chiefs' dialogue, assisted by members of other security agencies on both sides, will further enhance the existing cooperation between the police forces of both countries, thereby further consolidating a relationship that transcends strategic partnership in this 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Bangladesh, the statement said.

 

