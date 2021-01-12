STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra sees 2,936 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 19,74,488

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 922 new cases, raising the total count to 6,77,220.

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

Image for representational purpose only(File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,936 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 19,74,488, the state health department said.

With 50 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 50,151, an official said.

A total of 3,282 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,71,120, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 51,892 active cases.

With 57,505 new tests conducted for coronavirus, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,35,00,734, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 473 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall count to 2,99,799.

With seven more patients succumbing to the viral infection in the day, Mumbai's overall death toll went up to 11,200.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 922 new cases, raising the total count to 6,77,220.

A total of 19,274 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,69,746 and death toll at 5,000. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,89,292 and deaths at 11,406, the official said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,16,808 cases and 3,980 deaths until now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 73,626 and death count at 1,959.

Latur division has reported 80,047 cases so far and 2,435 fatalities. Akola division's total case count is 67,466 and the death toll is 1,534.

Nagpur division has 2,00,133 infections and 4,491 fatalities, the official informed.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 19,74,488, new cases: 2,936, death toll: 50,151, discharged: 18,71,120, active cases: 51,892, people tested so far: 1,35,00,734.

