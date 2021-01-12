STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six day search operation ends with Army officer's body found from Jodhpur lake

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Neeraj Sharma said the body of Captain Ankit Gupta was recovered from the Kalyana lake at about 3 pm and was immediately taken to the Military Hospital.

Published: 12th January 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, jammu and Kashmir

For representative purposes only (Photo | Amit Bandre, Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JODHPUR: A six-day-long search operation for an Army officer came to an end on Tuesday when his body was finally found by divers from a lake here in the afternoon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Neeraj Sharma said the body of Captain Ankit Gupta was recovered from the Kalyana lake at about 3 pm and was immediately taken to the Military Hospital.

It is not confirmed yet whether his last rites would be performed in Jodhpur or at his native place.

Captain Gupta of the 10 Para (Special Forces) unit of the Army had jumped into the lake from a helicopter with some fellow personnel during an exercise on Thursday afternoon.

While the others resurfaced immediately after jumping into the water, Captain Gupta failed to show up, thereby triggering the search operation.

The six-day-long search operation in the lake was one of the longest such operations, in which a special camera team, the MARCOS unit of the Navy, the NDRF, the SDRF, a Civil Defence team, private local divers as well as divers and experts from the Army and the police tirelessly embarked upon a mission to search the drowned officer day and night.

Sub-Inspector from the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar police station Manoj Kumar said about 250 divers and experts with 15 boats were part of the search operation, but the thick moss and complex rocky formations at the bottom of the lake, apart from the aqua vegetation and sticky sand, constantly thwarted their efforts.

On Monday, a team of 20 experts with special cameras was also roped in to enable viewing through the murky water of the lake.

Besides, huge compressors were pressed into service to stir the water in anticipation that the body would surface due to the waves created by the air infused through the pipes.

An officer, seeking anonymity, said though the hopes of finding Captain Gupta alive were diminishing gradually, still the search operation would begin with a renewed vigour and determination every day.

Captain Gupta hailed from Haryana's Gurugram and had been married for just over two months.

He had reached Jodhpur straight from his wedding vacation to join the exercise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Army officer death jodhpur Kalyana lake
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp