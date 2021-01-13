STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Babri demolition case: HC adjourns for two weeks hearing on plea against acquittal of accused

Hearing the matter, the single-judge bench comprising Justice Rakesh Srivastava adjourned the matter for two weeks asking the petitioners to correct the documentary mistakes in the plea

Published: 13th January 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in the petition filed last week to challenge the acquittal of the accused in the Babri mosque demolition case.

Hearing the matter, the single-judge bench comprising Justice Rakesh Srivastava adjourned the matter for two weeks asking the petitioners to correct the documentary mistakes in the plea. The court asked the registry to list the case after two weeks.

Even the petitioners had pleaded to the court to give time to remove certain defects in their case file.

Two Ayodhya residents -- Haji Mahboob (74) and Sayyad Akhlaq Ahmad (81) -- had moved a revision petition in the Lucknow bench on Friday challenging the order of the special CBI court which had acquitted all 32 accused persons, including former deputy PM LK Advani and other BJP leaders.

The Special CBI judge SK Yadav had delivered the order in the Babri mosque demolition case on September 30, 2020, his last day in office. The mosque was demolished by a mob of karsevaks on December 6, 1992.

The petitioners were also party to the Ayodhya title suit in the Supreme Court and CBI witnesses in the mosque demolition case. The revision petition was moved on behalf of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

The revisionists had urged the High Court to summon the records from the trial court, hold all the 32 accused guilty and extend suitable punishment to them, setting the order of the special CBI court aside.

Prominent among those who were exonerated by the court in the mosque demolition case included former Union minister Dr MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, the then UP CM Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Representing the two petitioners in the court, senior lawyer and convenor of Babri Masjid Action Committee Zafaryab Jilani had said while filing the petition that since the CBI did not move against the special court judgement in the case, the two petitioners had to file the revision petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babri Masjid Babri Masjid case allahabad high court Murli Manohar Joshi LK Advani
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp