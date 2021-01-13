Babri demolition case: HC adjourns for two weeks hearing on plea against acquittal of accused

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in the petition filed last week to challenge the acquittal of the accused in the Babri mosque demolition case.

Hearing the matter, the single-judge bench comprising Justice Rakesh Srivastava adjourned the matter for two weeks asking the petitioners to correct the documentary mistakes in the plea. The court asked the registry to list the case after two weeks.

Even the petitioners had pleaded to the court to give time to remove certain defects in their case file.

Two Ayodhya residents -- Haji Mahboob (74) and Sayyad Akhlaq Ahmad (81) -- had moved a revision petition in the Lucknow bench on Friday challenging the order of the special CBI court which had acquitted all 32 accused persons, including former deputy PM LK Advani and other BJP leaders.

The Special CBI judge SK Yadav had delivered the order in the Babri mosque demolition case on September 30, 2020, his last day in office. The mosque was demolished by a mob of karsevaks on December 6, 1992.

The petitioners were also party to the Ayodhya title suit in the Supreme Court and CBI witnesses in the mosque demolition case. The revision petition was moved on behalf of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

The revisionists had urged the High Court to summon the records from the trial court, hold all the 32 accused guilty and extend suitable punishment to them, setting the order of the special CBI court aside.

Prominent among those who were exonerated by the court in the mosque demolition case included former Union minister Dr MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, the then UP CM Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Representing the two petitioners in the court, senior lawyer and convenor of Babri Masjid Action Committee Zafaryab Jilani had said while filing the petition that since the CBI did not move against the special court judgement in the case, the two petitioners had to file the revision petition.