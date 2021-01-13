STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's Pragya Thakur calls Godse 'patriot' again, kicks up row

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, on Tuesday evening alleged that the Congress has always abused patriots.

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur arrives at the special NIA court in connection with the Malegaon blast case in Mumbai Monday

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur arrives at the special NIA court in connection with the Malegaon blast case in Mumbai Monday (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UJJAIN: BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has ended up alluding to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot while attacking the Congress.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, on Tuesday evening alleged that the Congress has always abused patriots.

Her comment came in the wake of Congress leader Digvijaya Singhs remark terming Godse as the "first terrorist".

"Congress has always abused patriots. termed them as 'saffron terrorists'. Nothing is viler than this and I dont want to say anything more on the issue, " Thakur told reporters here when asked about Singh's remark on Godse.

In May 2019, during the Lok Sabha polls, Thakur had kicked up a huge row by calling Godse a patriot, but apologised for it later and withdrew the statement.

In November 2019, the BJP MP had tendered an apology in the Lok Sabha for making controversial comments on Godse in the Lower House of Parliament.

Last Sunday, the Hindu Mahasabha opened a study centre named after Godse in Gwalior but closed it two days later following an intervention by the district administration.

The BJP MP arrived in Ujjain to take part in an ABVP (Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad) programme.

Thakur praised the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for dealing strictly with stone-pelters who targetted rallies taken out for creating awareness about the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya.

