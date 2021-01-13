Case against Congress workers for protest outside RSS premises

By PTI

NAGPUR: A case for unlawful assembly and other offenses was registered on Wednesday against a Congress corporator and Youth Congress workers for staging a protest outside the premises of RSS here.

Congress workers had staged a protest against the new farm laws of the Centre outside Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in the Reshimbaug area on Tuesday.

A case under IPC sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobeying public servant's order), and other relevant provisions were registered against corporator Bunty Shelke and 19 members of Youth Congress, police said.

They had not taken police's permission for the protest and also violated norms about gathering in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said, adding that nobody has been arrested.