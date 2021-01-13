Congress has always abused patriots: Pragya Thakur on Digvijaya Singh's 'Godse terrorist' remark

By ANI

UJJAIN: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday said that Congress has always abused "patriots" while slamming party leader Digvijaya Singh for calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse "first terrorist".

"Congress has always abused the patriots. He has said 'Bhagwa aatank' (Saffron terror), what can be worse than this?" Thakur told reporters here when asked to comment on Digvijaya Singh's remark. The Congress leader's remark came after the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha opened a library (Gyanshala) dedicated to Godse in Gwalior.

In 2019, the Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal had triggered uproar during a discussion in the lower house on the Special Protection Group (Amendment ) Bill by DMK member A Raja, interjected with a remark purportedly in praise of Godse. However, later on, she claimed that she was referring to Udham Singh.

Speaker Om Birla expunged Thakur's remark from the record but opposition members protested outside the House. Later, Thakur said in Lok Sabha that she had not called Godse a "deshbhakt" and expressed apology if someone was hurt by her remarks.