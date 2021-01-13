STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana’s sex ratio at birth improves to 922 in six years

Manohar Lal Khattar said his government aims to bring the ratio to 935 plus this year through a sustained fight against female foeticide.

Published: 13th January 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Representational Image

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana government’s proactive measures to tackling female infanticide protected the lives of 30,000 newborns, including 8,000 last year alone, in six years. The efforts have boosted its sex ratio (number of girls per 1,000 boys) at birth from a worrisome 871 in 2014 to 922 in 2020. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government aims to bring the ratio to 935 plus this year through a sustained fight against female foeticide.

Nodal Officer of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Programme, Dr Rakesh Gupta, said that the majority of the districts with sex ratio of below 900 are now above the 920 plus mark. As of now, 20 out of 22 districts in the state have the sex ratio above 900. Gupta said that Sirsa with the sex ratio of 949 at birth is closing in on the 950 mark, which is considered the ideal sex ratio at birth. 

Gupta said that 5,37,996 births were registered in 2020, including 2,79,869 female births. “The main objective of the state government is to ensure a visible decline in the incidence of female foeticide, which will result in better sex ratio. While Covid-19 pandemic severely hampered the efforts in 2020, the campaign gained momentum by August,” he said.

Regular inspections at ultrasound centres, massive raids at illegal units under the PC-PNDT/MTP Act, strict action against offenders both in Haryana and neighbouring Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan helped in containing illegal scans and foeticide, Gupta said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sex ratio Haryana sex ratio Female infanticide girl child Female foeticide
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp