Maharashtra polls: Coronavirus positive persons can vote in last half hour

The body temperature of voters who are not suffering from COVID-19 but who are living in containment zones will be checked twice.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Those who are suffering from coronavirus infection or who are in quarantine can cast their vote half-an-hour before the polling ends incoming local body polls in Maharashtra, the election authority has said.

The statement by State Election Commissioner UPS Madan came two days ahead of Gram Panchayat polls in Maharashtra on January 15.

Polling for Gram Panchayats will be held between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm except in four tehsils in Gadchiroli and Gondia districts.

In these four tehsils, polling will end at 3 pm, the statement said.

Thermal scanners will be provided at all polling centres.

The body temperature of voters who are not suffering from COVID-19 but who are living in containment zones will be checked twice.

If it is normal, they can vote like others.

If the body temperature is higher than the prescribed limit, the voter will be given a token, and he or she can cast vote half an hour before polling ends, the statement said.

All polling centres and material/equipment will be sanitized a day before the election.

