Meghalaya bans import of poultry from Assam amid bird flu scare

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government on Tuesday temporarily imposed a ban on the import of poultry from neighbouring Assam, as part of its measures to prevent the spread of the highly contagious bird flu, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

Sangma, which reviewing the preparedness and action plan to deal with the crisis, has directed officials to constitute district-level committees to counter any possible outbreak.

"In order to prevent the spread of #AvianInfluenza or #BirdFlu to #Meghalaya, import of poultry birds, eggs and unprocessed poultry meat into the State through the Western border of Assam is banned with immediate effect till further orders," the chief minister tweeted.

A senior official told PTI that no suspicious death of birds has been reported from anywhere in the state, but the veterinary department has activated an emergency response team to deal with any contingency.

"All districts have been alerted and steps were being taken by the animal husbandry and veterinary department to keep a check on poultry farms," he added.