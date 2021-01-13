Restore Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood, says Apni Party

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Lashing out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration for falling short on development goals, J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come true on his promise on the restoration of statehood.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Bukhari said, “Send a fact-finding team to J&K to assess the real situation. There has been no development. The administration is defunct,” he alleged. He sought a CBI probe into the plight of the strategic Srinagar-Jammu highway, which he said remained mostly closed.

“The engineers and contractors should be booked under the NSA for they are compromising the nation’s security,” he claimed. Later, he lashed out at the Gupkar Alliance for creating a smokescreen of lies to deceive people with promises of restoration of Article 370.

“It was an alliance of parties for the parties. We never accepted it as peoples’ alliance. It is crumbling sooner than expected,” he said.