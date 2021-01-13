Ten suspected to be illegal Rohingya immigrants held from Rajdhani Express

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Ten people, suspected to be illegal Rohingya immigrants, were held from a Rajdhani Express train at the New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal, a railway official said here on Wednesday.

Among them were three men, two women and five children, he said.

They had allegedly crossed over on January 10 from Comilla in Bangladesh to Sonamura in Tripura and had boarded the train at Agartala on January 11 with the help of an agent, the official said.

They had fled from the Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh's Cox Bazar.

All the arrested persons were handed over to the GRP at New Jalpaiguri for appropriate legal action, the spokesperson of the Northeast Frontier Railway said.

The train superintendent during ticket checking on the Agartala-New Delhi Rajdhani Express found them to be suspicious and informed the railway police, he said.

As the train arrived at New Jalpaiguri around 1:40 pm on Tuesday they were held and immediately de-boarded.