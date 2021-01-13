STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand Congress a divided house over CM face

The Congress veteran even tweeted Devendra Yadav, Uttarakhand in charge of the party, requesting him to announce the CM candidate.

Published: 13th January 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Factionalism in the Congress unit in Uttarakhand has reared its head again, with the rival camps of former chief minister Harish Rawat and Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh vying for the lead role in the state election.

Uttarakhand goes to poll in 2022. Of the total 70 Assembly seats, the ruling BJP has 56 seats while the Congress has got 11. Lobbying has started in the Congress, with Rawat recently demanding that the party should announce its CM face. Rawat found support from former Assembly speaker Gobind Singh Kunjwal. The Congress veteran even tweeted Devendra Yadav, Uttarakhand in charge of the party, requesting him to announce the CM candidate.

But, the Indira Hridayesh camp assert their leader managed to hold her constituency Haldwani in 2017 despite a strong Modi wave which felled Harish Rawat in Haridwar-Rural and Kichcha. “Indiraji was able to maintain her stronghold even at the peak of the Modi wave which swept Uttar Pradesh with over 300 seats and with more than 50 seats out of 70-member Assembly in Uttarakhand. She must be the party face as she has an image of strong leader and has ample experience,” said one of her aides. 

While PCC vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana maintained that the party will contest as a single unit, his senior Pritam Singh chose not to comment on the matter. ex-CM is unlikely to keep a low profile, as Dehradun-based political commentator Jay Singh Rawat observed, given that he has managed to etch out a space in the national politics despite his setback in 2017. “The party high command has made him a general secretary of the party and given key responsibilities such as Punjab,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Congress Harish Rawat Indira Hridayesh Uttarakhand polls Uttarakhand elections Uttarakhand politics
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp