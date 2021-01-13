STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vaccine distribution in proportion to healthcare workers in each state: Centre

The clarification comes after Maharashtra alleged that it received 9.83 lakh of doses even though it had sent a database of 17.5 lakh healthcare workers in the state.

Published: 13th January 2021 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

The Centre has procured 1.1 crore doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid charges by some states that they have received an inadequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines, the Centre on Wednesday clarified that it has distributed vaccines in proportion to healthcare workers in each state.

“Full initial procurement amount of 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin have been allocated to all states in the proportion of health care workers database,” said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a series of tweets. “Therefore, there is no question of discrimination against any state in the allocation of vaccine doses.”

The clarification comes after Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope alleged that the state has just received 9.83 lakh of doses even though it had sent a databased of 17.5 lakh healthcare workers in the state.

The Centre has, for the first phase of the vaccination, procured 1.1 crore doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. 

As both the vaccines are to be given in two doses each for the full course, it means that at least 2 crore doses are required for healthcare workers, estimated to be nearly 1 crore in the country. 

“This is an initial lot of supply of vaccine doses and would be continuously replenished in the weeks to come. Therefore, any apprehension being expressed on account of deficient supply is totally baseless and unfounded,” the Centre said.

It added that the states have been advised to organize vaccination sessions taking into account 10 % reserve or wastage doses and an average of 100 vaccinations per session per day.

Therefore, any undue haste on the parts of states to organize unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day is not advised, said the ministry.

It also sad that states have also been advised to increase the number of vaccination session sites that would be operational every day in a progressive manner as the vaccination process stabilizes and moves forward.

Though the government so far has not made public details of beneficiaries to be vaccinated on the first day or the number of vaccination centers where the inoculations will be carried out, sources said that there are nearly 3,000 centres across the country where the sessions are going to be organized.

“This number was 5,000 initially but following our request that the process should begin in a graded and cautious manner with limited vaccinations, states have reduced the number and it now stands a little over 2,900,” a senior official in the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine vaccination Covishield Covaxin
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp