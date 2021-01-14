95 per cent of 1.1 crore Covishield doses delivered across country: Sources

By PTI

PUNE: As much as 95 per cent of 1.1 crore Covishield vaccine doses purchased by the Indian government have been been delivered across the country a day after transportation of the vaccine began, sources said on Wednesday.

The first consignment of the Covishield vaccine against coronavirus from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable rolled out of the Serum Institute of India manufacturing facility in Pune on Tuesday morning.

Planes ferried vaccine consignments to 13 cities from Pune on the same day.

"So far 95 per cent of the doses of the total purchase order (of 1.1 crore doses) have been delivered. Remaining over one lakh doses will be delivered shortly," saidsources involved in the transportation arrangements.

On Wednesday, vaccine consignments were flown to Agra, Meerut,Bareily, Puducherry, Port Blair and Leh, said Sandip Bhosale, MD of S B Logistics which is handling the delivery of vaccine consignments by air.

India's inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin from January 16.