STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allahabad HC asks UP cops not to harass couple under anti-conversion law, seeks state govt’s reply

The court also directed the state government counsel to file a response in connection with the petition filed by wife Chandani and her husband.

Published: 14th January 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has intervened in another case of police harassment under the Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law to provide relief to an inter-faith couple.

The division bench comprising Justice Rituraj Awasthi and Justice Saroj Yadav directed Amethi police not to harass a couple who married three years ago. The court asked the police authorities to stop harassment of the couple in the garb of an FIR lodged by the girl's family against her husband and others on charges of abduction in 2017.

Three years ago, the FIR was filed under Sections 363, 366 of IPC under Kamrauli police station in Amethi.

The court also directed the state government counsel to file a response in connection with the petition filed by wife Chandani and her husband.

The petitioner's lawyer AK Pandey submitted that the petitioners were compelled to approach High Court due to the harassment by the police after the invocation of  UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance -2020.  The petitioner's counsel also claimed that the couple tied the knot three years back out of their own free will and have since been living a peaceful life.

The couple are parents to a one-and-a-half-year-old child as well.

The Uttar Pradesh government had recently filed an affidavit in connection with a case in Allahabad High Court saying that the new the anti-conversion ordinance didn’t target any particular religion and was equally applicable to all forms of forced conversion, not just interfaith marriages.

However, so far total of 86 persons, including 79 Muslims have been booked in 16 first information reports (FIRs) since the promulgation of anti-conversion law on November 28, last year. Fifty-four people were arrested.

All these 79 have been accused of similar offences — allegedly enticing women and forcing her to convert to Islam.

The invocation of the new law has seen a sudden rise in the incidents of harassment by fringe right-wing outfits who tend to intimidate the couples in the name of anti-conversion law.

This had even left the police authorities red-faced in a number of cases where the girls conceded that they had chosen their partner on their free will and no one had forced them to convert.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti conversion law allahabad high court
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp