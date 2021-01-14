STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP confident of Dushyant Chautala remaining in Haryana govt 

Even as Khattar and the BJP leaders haven’t been able to cut ice with the agitating farmers, the party believes that there’s not much of support for the agitation from Haryana.

Published: 14th January 2021 08:23 AM

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala (Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP appears confident that the alliance government in Haryana will come out unscathed from the farmers’ agitation on account of the political compulsion of Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. Giving confidence to the BJP is that the Dushyant Chautala-led Janata Jannayak Party (JJP) is faced with the challenge to retain its Jat support base, which is seen increasingly shifting to the Congress.

Even as Khattar and the BJP leaders haven’t been able to cut ice with the agitating farmers, the party believes that there’s not much of support for the agitation from Haryana. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had met CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Dushyant at North Block on Tuesday in the backdrop of the JJP MLAs growing vocal against the farm laws. 

“The JJP MLAs are under pressure from its Jat voters. In the Rohtak-Sonipat region, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda has been able to wean away the Jats. The farm agitation is just incidental, as the Jats are shifting away from the JJP to the Congress,” a party insider said. 

With the JJP and the Congress largely competing for the Jat votes, the BJP leaders claim Dushyant has more stakes in ensuring that the alliance government lasts full term.  “The JJP had far more anti-BJP posturing during the Haryana poll campaign, and the post-poll change of stance by Dushyant  to forge an alliance with the BJP is putting pressure on him to retain his votes among the Jats,” said a BJP functionary.

Modi hails PM Fasal Bima Yojana
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, which has completed five years, saying it’s an important initiative to secure the farmers from the vagaries of nature.  “An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana has completes five years today. The Yojana has increased coverage, mitigated risk and benefitted crores of farmers. I congratulate all beneficiaries of the scheme,” Modi said in a series of tweets. The PM Fasal Bima Yojana has been one of the key initiatives of the Central government to extend compensation benefits to the farmers in the events of the crop damage.

TAGS
Dushyant Chautala Haryana Haryana Government farmers protest JJP Manohar Lal Khattar
