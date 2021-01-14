BJP seeks resignation of Dhananjay Munde over bigamy

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
First Jallikattu of Pongal season held successfully in Avaniyapuram
TMC's appeal to Congress, Left Front sign of desperation: Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, Vatican confirms
NGO plans to install blood count measurement machine to help farmers protesting at Singhu
Nagaland receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine
Mamata Banerjee to follow Kejriwal model in election manifesto