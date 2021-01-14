BJP seeks resignation of Dhananjay Munde over bigamy

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The opposition in Maharashtra is gunning for the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde after he disclosed he had two wives. While BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil said that Munde should resign on moral ground, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis sought a fair probe into the allegations leveled against the minister.

Meanwhile, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya wrote to the Election Commission of India, seeking Munde’s disqualification referring to the law that a bigamous person could not become the member of any house. Meanwhile, Munde alleged that his second wife and sister in-law were blackmailing him.

“I was not able to fulfil their demands, and this is the reason behind them levelling wild allegations of sexual harassment against me,” Munde said. Munde’s second wife’s sister Renu Sharma had lodged a complaint against Munde, claiming Munde had promised her a role in a film and used her for personal interests.