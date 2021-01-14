STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt misled Supreme Court on farm laws: Congress

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the government’s affidavit is at variance to the RTI reply.

Published: 14th January 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers organize a wrestling competition during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi

Farmers organize a wrestling competition during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s affidavit in the apex court claiming that it held consultations before bringing in the three farm laws is an attempt to prevaricate, distort, misrepresent and mislead the court and the nation, the Congress said.

Citing the reply of RTI query filed by activist Anjali Bhardwaj, the Congress said the Agriculture ministry responded that it does not have any record of any pre-legislative consultations related to the contentious farm laws. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the government’s affidavit is at variance to the RTI reply.

“The government, in its affidavit, said it is being filed for the purpose of dispelling the erroneous notion that the protesters have peddled that the Central government and Parliament never had any consultative process or examination of issues by any Committee before passing of the laws in question,” he said.

Singhvi  added that the government quotes circulating the Draft Model Acts in 2003 and 2017 to the States among other things as consultative process but the content of such model laws was also different from the current three enactments. “It is clear that there are serious attempts at distortion, misrepresentation and misleading of the nation, the honourable court and all stakeholders....” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Supreme Court Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp