NCB intensifies drug case probe after arrest of Nawab Malik's son-in-law

Komal Rampal, sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, was also interrogated by the NCB office in Mumbai on Monday for interrogation in the case.

Published: 14th January 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

NCP leader Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After the arrest of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan yesterday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intensified its investigation in the drugs case.

Multiple teams of the NCB are conducting raids in Mumbai since last night.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law arrested by NCB in drugs case

In a tweet on Thursday, Malik said, "Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail. I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary."

Recently, Mumbai's renowned 'Muchhad Paanwala' was arrested in connection with the drug case.

Earlier, when Komal was summoned in connection to a drug-related case, she had informed the investigation agency through her lawyer that she would be unable to appear.

The NCB had also conducted raids in the Bandra and Jhar areas of Mumbai and arrested UK Citizen Karan Sajnanai and Rahila Furniturewala, ex-manager of a Bollywood actress and her sister Shaista Furniturewala.

Arjun Rampal was also probed in a drug-related case. He was questioned by the NCB on November 13, after raids were conducted at his residence on November 9. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day. 

