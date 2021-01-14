STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New agri laws will leave farmers at mercy of big corporates: TMC

The new farm laws are unconstitutional and show that the Centre's responsibility is towards the corporates and not the people of the country, she added.

Published: 14th January 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.

Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Thursday claimed that the new agriculture laws will leave small and marginal farmers at the mercy of big corporates and demanded that the legislation should be immediately repealed.

Prices of vegetables such as potatoes and onions have skyrocketed as these have been taken off the essential commodities list, the party's Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, adding that the concept of Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been totally bypassed.

The way the Centre hurriedly passed the farm laws through an ordinance without going for a parliamentary debate clearly shows that the Union government is anti-farmer and anti-people, she told reporters here.

"Farmers will now be forced to sell their produce to big corporates at prices dictated by the firms. In case of a crop failure, however, these companies are not bound to buy the produce from the agriculturists," the MP said.

She claimed that the West Bengal government, on the other hand, has always been with the farmers and Kisan Credit Cards have been provided to them.

The new farm laws are unconstitutional and show that the Centre's responsibility is towards the corporates and not the people of the country, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp