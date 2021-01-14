STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 500 lawyers write to CJI seeking physical hearing resumption in Supreme Court

All courts in the country including the Supreme Court allowed virtual hearings after the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year.

Published: 14th January 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Over 500 lawyers have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde seeking his immediate direction for the resumption of physical hearing in the Supreme Court, stating that the present virtual system of hearing is a failure.

All courts in the country including the Supreme Court allowed virtual hearings after the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year.

The five-page letter written by Supreme Court lawyers-- Kuldeep Rai, Ankur Jain, and Anubhav to the CJI Bobde stated that the present virtual system of hearing is a failure and not subserving the interests of justice.

"The mentioning branch does not respond to calls, resulting in important matters remaining pending adjudication and becoming infructuous, irrespective of whether the matters are fresh or coming after notice. Many matters relating to life and liberty, including bail, which require immediate attention remain unheard, creating a helpless situation for litigants and lawyers," the letter said.

There are many flaws in the virtual court hearing, including network connectivity issues and no proper management by the Registry, it said.

The letter, which was also signed by more than 500 lawyers including many senior lawyers of the Apex Court, stated that the members of the Bar, particularly young practitioners, have been going through a difficult stage in the past 10 months between the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent virtual functioning of the Supreme Court.

The letter also claimed that the virtual hearing of the Top Court has more lacunae than benefits and that it has failed to adequately serve the cause of justice.

"In this regard, it is also noted that judges, as well as the Attorney General of India, had expressed reservations about the virtual system's functioning," the letter stated.

No response to the calls by the dealing officers when it comes to mentioning, said the letter, seeking a direction of the CJI to start physical hearings in the Supreme Court.

Dismissing of mentioning of urgent matters by mentioning bench without providing any reason, over 50 per cent of young practitioners have been constrained to leave Delhi as they are unable to meet living expenses, the letter claimed.

It further underlined that various High Courts in the country have also started physical hearings and the Apex Court should also consider starting the same with precautionary measures in the view of COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Virtual hearing
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp