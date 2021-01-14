STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tejashwi slams Bihar's law and order situation under CM Nitish Kumar, says goons 'running the govt'

Yadav also added that Kumar was made the CM "under pressure" and asked him to step away from the Home Department if he cannot manage it effectively.

Published: 14th January 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

JDU supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (R)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Lashing out at the NDA government over an unprecedented rise in crimes in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav slammed the deteriorating law and order system in the state and dubbed Nitish Kumar as the 'selected and nominated Chief Minister of BJP' on Wednesday.

“Bihar has gone into the wrong hands. Goons have a field day and ruling the roots while CM Nitish Kumar wastes his entire energy in editing and hushing up the news of the crime in the media,” Yadav said.

Interacting with media persons a day after the murder of Patna–based station head of Indigo airlines, Rupesh K Singh, Yadav said that Singh was killed merely two kilometers away from the CM's residence.

“Murder, robbery, extortion, rape, and corruption cases have gone out of control but CM Nitish Kumar does not even like to speak to the kin of the victims. Where is PM Narendra Modi now? Why doesn’t he reply as to who is the 'Maharaja of Mahajangalraj'? Now, only goons are running the government," he said.

Yadav also added that Kumar was made the CM "under pressure" and asked him to step away from the Home Department if he cannot manage it effectively.

He also mocked Nitish Kumar by stating that no district in the state was bereft of crimes and that the situation would differ drastically if the government took requisite actions to curb it.

Meanwhile, no breakthrough was achieved a day after the killing of the Indigo airlines employee, although ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar told the media a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to crack the case.

CM Nitish Kumar also expressed his condolences and assured of speedy arrest and trial of the accused.

“Not a single case of crime can be tolerated and police must deal the criminals with strong hands,” Kumar said.

According to official figures, over 17,000 persons were killed between 2015 to 2020 while more than 7,000 rape cases have been lodged during the same period in the state.

ALSO WATCH | Bihar Elections Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat

As per another official figure, 252 people were kidnapped for ransom in the last five years while 27 cases of bank robbery were registered as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar government Nitish Kumar RJD Tejashwi Yadav
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp