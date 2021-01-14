Thiruvalluvar quotes show PM cares for Tamils: Khushbu Sundar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar told this newspaper that while there are several poets in various languages, the PM has shown a preference for Tamil and Thiruvalluvar. “The Opposition may keep saying that the Prime Minister hasn’t given support to Tamil Nadu, but the fact that he has so richly been quoting saint Thiruvalluvar in important addresses clearly shows that he cares for the Tamil language and the people of the state. The Opposition can say anything for the sake of politics,” Sundar said.

BJP leaders assert that Modi’s bond with Thirukkural goes deep in the past. “What PM Modi admires about the Kural is that it is expansive and diverse. It is practical and inspiring. It contains simple and relatable subjects. Through the Kural, PM Modi has given the world a glimpse of what Indianness is about,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Stressing that Tamil Nadu has held a special place for the PM, Sundar said Modi hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mahabalipuram. On July 3, 2020, Modi had in Ladakh quoted the words of Thiruvalluvar to give the world a glimpse of what the Army is. He had quoted Thiruvalluvar, to say “valour, honour, the tradition of dignified behaviour and credibility are the four qualities that are the reflections of an army of any country”. The PM had said that the Indian forces have always followed this path as underlined by the celebrated poet.