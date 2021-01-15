STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

20-month-old girl becomes India's youngest cadaver donor, saves five lives

Dhanishtha was brought to the hospital on January 8 and was declared brain dead on January 11. After doctors made the call, her family decided to donate all her functional organs.

Published: 15th January 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for organ donation.

Image used for representational purpose for organ donation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 20-month old girl saved five lives as she became the youngest cadaver donor in the country, claimed the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital. The toddler, hailing from Rohini, was left in a comatose state after she fell from a balcony at her home.

Dhanishtha was brought to the hospital on January 8 and was declared brain dead on January 11. After doctors made the call, her family decided to donate all her functional organs. These organs were used to save the lives of five patients, the hospital informed in a statement. 

The child’s heart, liver, both kidneys and corneas were retrieved successfully at the hospital and used in five patients. All her other organs were in excellent condition. Despite their irreparable loss, her parents Ashish Kumar and Babita decided to donate Dhanishtha’s organs to inspire others to come forward and save lives.

“The doctor told us that Dhanishtha’s condition was irreversible as her brain was dead. While her treatment was going on, we met other parents who were extremely worried about organs needed to cure their children. As her brain was declared dead and her condition was irreversible, we asked the doctors if our daughter’s organs can be donated to save lives.

The doctor said yes,” said Ashish Kumar, father of the donor. DS Rana, chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said: “This noble act by the family is really praiseworthy and should motivate others. At 0.26 per million, India has the lowest rate of organ donation. On average, five lakh Indians die every year due to lack of organs.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organ donation cadaver donor India organ donation
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp