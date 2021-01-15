STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Aurangabad renaming controversy, another controversy in making over Osmanabad

Congress has objected saying that before renaming any city, the historical and social background has to be also studied.

Published: 15th January 2021 09:39 PM

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray recently referred to Osmanabad as a Dharashiv. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: After the controversy over renaming Aurangabad as a Sambhaji Nagar, another issue has cropped up over renaming Osmanabad as a ‘Dharashiv’ by Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray recently referred to Osmanabad as a Dharashiv and discussion have started that after Aurangabad, Shiv Sena had planned to rename Osmanabad as a Dharashiv.

However, Congress objecting to this has said that before renaming any city, the historical and social background has to be also studied.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that Osman was the seventh king of Nizam empire. “Osman had donated 14,000 acres of huge track of land to social activist Vinobha Bhave for his handing over land to the landless movement. That time, several rich and affluent farmers donated their land to Bhave's movement through which it was distributed to landless labourers,” Sawant said.

Sawant further said that the same Nizam king donated five-tonne gold to National Defence for the war between India and Pakistan in 1965. “As per today’s valuation, it is almost Rs 1600 crore which is the highest donation in India’s history. Besides, he had constructed several hospitals, dams, university and roads and was always on the forefront to help the poor and needy. The history should not be read in black and white. It has many angles that have to be understood before making any decisions. The polarised politics will end badly dividing society,”  the Congress spokesperson said.

A Shiv Sena leader said that they have to stick to their Hindutva ideology even though they are sharing the power with the Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra. 

"The Sena should make clear that which Hindutva they want to accept whether it is RSS-BJP extremist Hindutva or Gandhi’s inclusive Hindutva that a normal person practices in day to day life. Sena is a bit confused at the present situation," said a political observer.

