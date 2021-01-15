STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Celebrated Bengaluru biker King Richard Srinivasan dies after crashing into camel in Rajasthan

King Richard Srinivasan, a celebrated biker from Bengaluru, died after his motorcycle crashed into a camel in Rajasthan.

By PTI

JAIPUR: King Richard Srinivasan, a celebrated biker from Bengaluru, died after his motorcycle crashed into a camel in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Fatehgarh sub-division on Wednesday night when Srinivasan along with his three friends was headed to Jaisalmer, they said.

A camel suddenly came in front of Srinivasan's motorcycle.

He sustained head injuries in the accident and succumbed on Wednesday night.

The body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Thursday, said Head Constable, Sangarh police station, Sonaram Bhati.

Srinivasan was accompanied by Narayan from Bengaluru, and Dr.Vijay and Venugopal from Chennai on the tour.

Their tour was to conclude in Bengaluru on January 23, he said.

According to reports, Srinivasan had undertaken multiple expeditions from Bengaluru and covered continents of Asia, Europe, America, and Australia on his Tiger 800.

He had recently upgraded to BMW GS and was planning to go on an expedition to Africa.

