COVID-19: India records 15,590 fresh cases, 191 new fatalities in last 24 hours

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,62,738 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.53 per cent.

Published: 15th January 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

Image for representational purpose only(File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,27,683   with 15,590 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while recoveries have surged to 1,01,62,738, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The country's death toll increased to 1,51,918 with 191 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,62,738 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.53 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh.

There are 2,13,027 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.02 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,49,62,401 samples have been tested up to January 14 with 7,30,096 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 191 new fatalities include 70 from Maharashtra, 19 from Kerala, 17 from West Bengal, 14 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 each from Chhattisgarh and Punjab, eight from Madhya Pradesh, six from Haryana, and four each from Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

A total of 1,51,918 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 50,291 from Maharashtra followed by 12,246 from Tamil Nadu, 12,155 from Karnataka, 10,722 from Delhi, 10,010 from West Bengal, 8,543 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,138 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,473 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website and added that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

