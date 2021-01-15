STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Election Commission releases final electoral roll ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

The ECI may announce the election schedule in mid-February, keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Published: 15th January 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday released the final electoral roll for 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal with the inclusion of 20.5 lakh new electorates comprising 2.68 first-time voters aged between 18 and 19.

According to the November draft roll, the total number of voters in the state was 7,18,49,307 but after the final voter-list was released -  the number stood at 8,32,94,960.

 Among the total electorates, 3,63,7,307 are male, 3,59,26,064 are female and 1,590 are third gender voters. The total number of voters in Bengal increased by 2 per cent comparing to the previous final electoral roll.    

However, the ECI said that so far, if anyone wants to add their name to the voter list or correct the name and anything can be done offline and online.  "This name attachment can be done till the day before the notification in the respective area," said an EC official.  As usual, the final voter list was released on January 15, but the full bench of the ECI is likely to visit Bengal at the end of this month.

According to the Election Commission, people will not have to suffer in the scorching heat of summer this time as the upcoming Assembly elections in the state will be held much earlier.

The ECI may announce the election schedule in mid-February, keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Sources said that right now it is not possible to say the number of phases but there is no doubt that the number will increase in this Bengal election.

