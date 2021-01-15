STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four arrested for raping, holding minor captive in Lucknow

A 15 year-old-girl was allegedly held captive for 13 months, raped and forced into prostitution in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 15th January 2021 02:12 PM

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A 15 year-old-girl was allegedly held captive for 13 months, raped and forced into prostitution in the state capital, police said.

Four people including a Nepalese national, who is the main accused and works as a school guard, were arrested on Thursday by the Mahanagar police after the girl escaped from captivity and was found to be five months pregnant.

The main accused, Upreta Kumar, used to take her to different people on the pretext of getting her a job as a house helper and had been raping her for the past 13 months, police said.

He also used to hand her over to other people for money, police said, adding that she used to be held captive in a room for 15 days, raped and many times was not given anything to eat.

The girl managed to escape recently and reached home.

She was found to be five months pregnant when her mother took her to a doctor after she fell ill, police said, adding that a complaint in this regard was lodged with the Mahanagar police on Wednesday.

Besides the school guard, the others arrested have been identified as Jitu Kashyap, Varun Tiwari and Ajay Kumar, police said, adding a case under the POCSO Act has been lodged against all of them.

Investigations are on to identify others involved in the crime, police added.

