STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's new COVID-19 cases per million population in last 7 days among lowest in the world: Health Ministry

The daily new cases added to the country's COVID-19 numbers have been below 20,000 in the recent days.

Published: 15th January 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

India coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases per million population in the last seven days which is one of the lowest in the world when compared with countries like the US, the UK, Russia, Germany, Brazil, France and Italy, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

It further said that only one new death per million population was reported in India in this period.

"With a case fatality rate of 1.44 per cent, COVID-19 deaths per million population in India are one of the lowest in the world," the ministry underscored.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload continues to manifest a sustained downward movement and has dropped to 2.13 lakh comprising just 2.03 per cent of the country's total infections, it said.

The daily new cases added to the country's COVID-19 numbers have been below 20K in the recent days, it said.

The number of daily new cases registered in a span of 24 hours is 15,590 while 15,975 cases have recovered and discharged during the same period.

"New cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 87. It is one of the lowest in the world. The number is significantly low when compared with countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, USA and UK," the ministry highlighted.

The total recovered cases stand at 10,162,738.

"The gap between COVID-19 recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and has crossed 99 lakh and currently stands at 99,49,711," the ministry underlined.

It said that 81.15 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,337 newly recovered cases.

3,309 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 970 in Chhattisgarh.

At least, 77.56 per cent of the new cases are from seven states and union territories.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,490.

It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,579, while West Bengal reported 680 new cases.

One hundred and ninety one case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states and union territories account for 73.30 per cent of new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70).

Kerala and West Bengal follow with 19 and 17 daily deaths, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp