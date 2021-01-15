STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maj Bob Khathing who established India’s administrative authority over Tawang to get his dues, finally

Maj Khathing is relatively unknown  but the people of Tawang still remember him with respect for being the sole Indian official to come as their saviour when the Chinese threat loomed large.

Published: 15th January 2021 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Major Bob Khathing

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Army officer, who had effectively established India’s administrative authority over Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh in 1951, will get his dues, finally.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced that his government would recognize the contributions of Maj Bob Khathing by constructing a memorial.

Maj Khathing is relatively an unknown figure for most of Arunachal and India but the people of Tawang still remember him with respect for being the sole Indian official to come as their saviour when the Chinese threat loomed large.

He served in the British Army and fought World War II. A British officer, who found the pronunciation of his name “Relengnao” a bit difficult, decided to call him Bob and he came to be known by it.

During World War II, Maj Khathing served in the famous V Force and was awarded the Military Cross for gallantry. He was also a recipient of the Award of Member of the British Empire.

He was inducted into the Tirap Division as an Assistant Political Officer in November 1950 and posted to Pasighat and then to Kameng Division with headquarters at Charduar.

Maj Khathing is believed to have embarked on an arduous journey from Charduar with a team of soldiers from 5 Assam Rifles on January 17, 1951. This was the first such expedition to negotiate the extremely-hostile terrain in sub-zero temperatures on the route.

To establish Indian presence up to the McMahon Line, demarcated as the border between India and Tibet in 1914 under the terms of the Simla Treaty, required covering the area on foot. But Maj Khathing and his troops had managed to reach Tawang on February 6 the same year. The frontier region was then sparsely populated and the road network was practically non-existent.

He met and interacted with a number of village chieftains and effectively established authority over Tawang. Indian administrative presence was thus established in this remote part of the country.

“Not many of us are aware of Maj Khathing and his contribution to Arunachal. Once the memorial is constructed, visitors will come to know about him and his contributions,” Khandu said.

He said the foundation stone of the memorial would be laid on February 14, the day it is believed Maj Khathing hoisted the Tricolour in Tawang. “This memorial will be our tribute to him,” Khandu added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pema Khandu Maj Bob Khathing
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp