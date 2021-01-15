Rahul seeks public support for farmers as Congress to release booklet to highlight pitfalls of agri laws

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: The Congress party is all set to release a booklet on the three newly enacted farm laws to reach out to the people with facts regarding the issue, over which farmers have been agitating now for 50 days.

According to sources, the booklet has been prepared to highlight the drawbacks of the new farm reform laws and their impact on farmers in the country.

"A majority of farm labourers are SC-ST and OBC and these laws also affect them. The booklet will provide detailed information on how these laws will affect the farmers and at the same time how it will impact government purchase and thus the Public Distribution System too," a leader involved in the process of finalising the booklets told ANI.

A date for the release is yet to be decided but the booklet will be a blueprint of pitfalls of the laws and the party's view about the bills too. Congress has been continuously demanding a repeal of the three laws and has also called a nationwide protest and a "Raj Bhavan Gherao" in all the states.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will participate in the protest organised by Delhi Pradesh Congress and will march to the Lieutenant Governor house demanding a repeal of the farm laws.

Meanwhile, asking people to join the farmers' "satyagraha" against the Modi government, Rahul on Friday spoke out in support of the ongoing protests and against rising fuel prices in the country.

The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas and will take out protest marches in all state capitals.

Participating in the "SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar" campaign of his party, Gandhi said on Twitter, "The country's farmers are holding a satyagraha against the arrogant Modi Government to win their rights."

"The entire country today is raising its voice against the atrocities being committed on farmers and the rise in price a of petrol and diesel. You should also join this campaign and be a part of this satyagraha," he added in his Twitter post in Hindi.

The party has backed the farmers' agitation and demanded a repeal of the Centre's three new farm laws.

The "SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar" campaign was launched on a day the government and farmers are set to hold their ninth round of talks in a bid to end the deadlock.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With PTI Inputs)