116 people infected with UK variant of COVID-19 in India: Government

All these persons have been kept in single-room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments, the ministry earlier had said.

Published: 16th January 2021

A health worker collects swab sample in a tube for the COVID-19 test at Rajiv Gandhi hospital in New Delhi Tuesday

A health worker collects swab sample in a tube for the COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 116, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The total number of persons found infected with the new UK variant genome is 116," the ministry said.

All these persons have been kept in single-room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments, the ministry earlier had said.

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine.

Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others.

Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said.

The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) labs.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

