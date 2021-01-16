Army's northern command joins nationwide COVID vaccination drive

By PTI

JAMMU: The Udhampur-based Northern Command of the Army on Saturday joined the online launch of vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The drive will primarily commence with vaccination of healthcare workers deployed in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions, a defence spokesperson said in a statement here.

He said a total of over 12,000 health workers are required to be vaccinated in a progressive manner.

"Vaccines are being accordingly collected from the designated centers. Nodal officers have been nominated in respect of the command hospital, military hospitals, base hospitals, garrison, field hospitals and advanced dressing stations," the spokesperson said, adding that all protocols would be followed.

He said training and dry runs had been carried out in advance.

"A meticulous documentation as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) on vaccine roll-out will be undertaken. Injection room temperature control checks form an important part of the protocol," he said.

He said the Army has a well organised cold chain and hierarchy for monitoring and reporting and the same is being implemented on ground.