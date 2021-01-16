STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar interacts with Bihari diaspora, invites them to explore potential of the state

"You all are cordially invited to visit Bihar. The government will make all arrangements to take you across the state and is willing to listen to your suggestions", he said.

Published: 16th January 2021 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at an interaction with the Bihari diaspora. (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: "Bihar is moving on the right path of growth and will move furthermore to become the best in every spheres of development," said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while interacting with the Bihari diaspora from under the auspices of Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America on Saturday evening.

Detailing about the progress made in the state in the tourism sector, Kumar informed that a glass skywalk at Rajgir and a plethora of works for eco tourism, safari tourism and others have been carried out.

He told them that the state government has planned to provide gangajal to many cities including Gaya. He also said that the police headquarters named Sadar Patel Bhawan has been built to withstand earthquakes upto 9 on the richter scale.

"In Bihar, everything is available but what is lacking is industries. After speaking to all of you, I'm now convinced that you will be helping in industrialization of the state", Kumar said, assuring the diaspora of providing all required help. He assured that time bound clearance of official processes would be ensured for whomsoever comes to set up industry here.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar interacts with the Bihari diaspora.
(Photo | Express)

The CM said that per capita income in Bihar has increased and all villages havs been electrified and linked with metalled roads. He also outlined the salient features of museums built at Patna being of international standard while another one is being built in Vaishali.

The chief minister also informed that beautiful parks have been built in Jamui and the first state sponsored birds festival was conducted here.

He said that tourism is being promoted across the state and steps taken to explore avenues of eco tourism.

Expressing thanks to the NRIs born in Bihar, he said that as a global feeling has come alive for developing the state, it shows a bright future

"You all are cordially invited to visit Bihar. The government will make all arrangements to take you across the state and is willing to listen to your suggestions", he said. He also invited people to visit the state to study its potential.

Prior to the interaction with the CM, chief secretary Deepak Kumar detailed the diaspora about works carried out in agriculture, road and electricity sectors.

The CS also said that Bihar has the potential to make its traditional food "dahi-chura" a global delicacy.

He informed the diaspora that more than 450 acre of land is available at 68 locations in Bihar to be used for industrial growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Bihari diaspora
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp