Cops attacked during raid at illegal liquor unit in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh

Two police personnel were injured in the attack, while a case has been registered against 12 people, the official said.

Published: 16th January 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RAIGARH: A team of police personnel was allegedly attacked by a group of people involved in illegal liquor making at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Saturday, an official said.

A joint team of personnel from four police stations raided a place where illegal liquor was being made in Kanjarpura village under Pachore police station in the morning, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Joyce Das said.

During the raid, people involved in making spurious liquor allegedly started pelting stones at the police team, injuring two constables, the official said.

The police team had destroyed the equipment and arrested seven persons, she said, adding that the police had to use tear gas in retaliation to the stone pelting.

A case has been registered against 12 people for the attack, the official added.

Comments

