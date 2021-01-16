STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccination drive underway on first day in Arunachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the state-wide launch of the COVID-19 inoculation exercise at the K D S District Hospital in Tawang earlier in the day.

Published: 16th January 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

covaxin

For representational purpose. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday with a government hospital doctor receiving the first shot, a senior health official said here.

Dr Deka, an associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun near here was the first person in the state to receive the vaccine, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

When the vaccination began, Home Minister Bamang Felix was present at TRIHMS. On the first day, the vaccine will be administered to a total of 900 people, 100 each at nine session sites, Jampa said.

"The vaccination drive will continue in the rest of the districts and blocks from Sunday as per the session planning in the CoWin portal," Jampa said.

A list of 23,505 healthcare professionals, including 3,867 vaccinators and 483 health workers from Indo-Tibetan Border Police, has been uploaded on CoWin, a digital platform for monitoring the inoculation exercise, he said.

Around 28,000 frontline workers also registered their names at the portal. The state received a total 32,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre till now, he said adding that the vaccines have been allocated to all districts.

The state has 195 cold chain points for storage of COVID-19 vaccines, the official said.

